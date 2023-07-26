Smart Airport Market Projected High Growth Rates and Surging Demand by 2031 | Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA

The Global Smart Airport Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The global Smart Airport Market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million by 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2031.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Smart Airport Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Smart Airport Market’s annual growth rate from 2023 to 2031 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2023 to 2031 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Leading Key Players of the Smart Airport Market

Adelte

Ascent Technology Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ansul

Cisco System

Collins Aerospace

Deerns Airport System Consultants

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems)

FB Technology

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Indra

SITA

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

QinetiQ

RESA

S.A.S.

Sabre Corporation

Selex ES

Siemens AG

T-Systems

Thales Group

Vanderlande Industries

Vision-Box

Wipro Limited

Zensors

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Components, Infrastructure, Solutions, Applications, Services, Airport Model, Airport Size, Airport Operation, and Region. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview of the Smart Airport Market

By Component

Infrastructure

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



