Smart Airport Market Projected High Growth Rates and Surging Demand by 2031 | Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA

The global Smart Airport Market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million by 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2031.
It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.
The information included in the study on the Global Smart Airport Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.
The Smart Airport Market’s annual growth rate from 2023 to 2031 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2023 to 2031 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.
The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.
Leading Key Players of the Smart Airport Market
- Adelte
- Ascent Technology Inc.
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ansul
- Cisco System
- Collins Aerospace
- Deerns Airport System Consultants
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems)
- FB Technology
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Indra
- SITA
- Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.
- QinetiQ
- RESA
- S.A.S.
- Sabre Corporation
- Selex ES
- Siemens AG
- T-Systems
- Thales Group
- Vanderlande Industries
- Vision-Box
- Wipro Limited
- Zensors
- Other Prominent Players
The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Components, Infrastructure, Solutions, Applications, Services, Airport Model, Airport Size, Airport Operation, and Region. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.
Segmentation Overview of the Smart Airport Market
By Component
- Infrastructure
- Solutions
- Applications
- Services
By Infrastructure
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo, and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-Gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Controls
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
By Solutions
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and
- Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Air Side
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
By Application
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
By Services
- Smart Transport & Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
By Airport Model
- Airport 2.0
- Airport 3.0
- Airport 4.0
By Airport Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Airport Operation
- Commercial Service Airports
- Cargo Service Airports
- General Aviation Airports
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
