Frozen Food Market Driving a Thriving Billion Dollar Industry: Forecasted Worth of USD 504.41 Billion by 2030

The Global Frozen Food Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

The global frozen food market has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by the convenience and long shelf-life of frozen products. The global frozen food market size is expected to reach USD 504.41 billion by 2030 from USD 265.13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Frozen Food Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Frozen Food Market’s annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2023 to 2030 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Leading Key Players of the Frozen Food Market

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

CJ Foods

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg Company

Lantmannen Unibake International

Maruha Nichiro Holding Inc.

Mccain Foods Limited

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Nippon Suisan

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever

Other Prominent Players

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview of the Frozen Food Market

By Product Type

Fruits Seasonal Regular

Vegetables Peas Corn Potatoes Others

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Others

Meat & Poultry Red Meat Pork Meat

Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products Bread Pizza Crust Cakes & Pastries Others

Soups

Ready Meals Dumplings Rice-based Italian (Pastas) Indian Korean Chinese Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Online Supermarket/ Hypermarket Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B) HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others) Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation quickly, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our demanding clients across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a broad spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

