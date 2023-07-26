Typhoon Doksuri disrupts air links with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Doksuri forced the cancelation of all domestic flights Thursday (July 27), with rescheduling reported for flights to and from Japan and Macau.

Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan said its flight IT323 to Macau would leave Kaohsiung 12 hours early, at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, with the return flight IT324 scheduled for 9:35 a.m., the Liberty Times reported. Depending on weather conditions, other flights might also be rescheduled or canceled, the airline said.

Japan Airlines (JAL) was postponing flights JL097, JL098, JL099, and JL809 from Thursday by between 14 and 22 hours to Friday (July 28) morning. Three flights originally scheduled for Friday morning, JL096, JL097, and JL802, would take off one to three hours late during the afternoon.

Airlines advised travelers booked for flights Thursday and Friday to closely monitor their websites for updated information about flight schedules.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said that all domestic flights would be canceled for Thursday. During Wednesday (July 26) afternoon, several services were already suspended as the typhoon made itself felt in southern parts of the country. Flights to and from Taitung County and to outlying islands were especially disrupted by the approaching storm.