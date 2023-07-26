Alexa
Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack

'Red' team troops deployed from Blackhawk helicopters to simulate Chinese special forces assault

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/26 18:03
Taiwanese defenders in blue defeat simulated Chinese forces in red at Taoyuan Airport. 

Taiwanese defenders in blue defeat simulated Chinese forces in red at Taoyuan Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time in history, Taiwan's military conducted a drill designed to repel a Chinese attack at Taoyuan Airport as part of the 39th edition of the Han Kuang military exercises (漢光演習).

On Wednesday (July 26), the third day of this year's Han Kuang exercises, soldiers acting as "red" invading special forces from China entered in Blackhawk Helicopters with bright red markers, pitted against the "blue" Taiwanese troops, whose mission was to defend the airport, reported the Military News Agency. The Aviation Police Bureau and the airport's fire department also took part in the exercises.

