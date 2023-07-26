Philippines flatly rejects Taiwan's suggestion of military cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines’ head of defense has flatly rejected the idea of military cooperation with Taiwan after it was suggested by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in June, saying the notion would blatantly disregard one of China’s core issues.

“That has a zero possibility (of) happening, because really, the relations between China and Taiwan, and its status as an international body, is an internal question between China and Taiwan,” Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro said on July 24, per the Philippines Star.

“We have treaty alliances with other countries such as the United States, who are committed to our credible deterrent capability upgrade build-up,” Teodoro said. “The way we do that, and with whom we ally, is our business.”

Teodoro’s comments were made in response to an interview Wu gave with Philippines media suggesting the two countries consider a military alliance.

Speaking about a scenario where China invaded Taiwan, Wu said “who will be the next target? I think it might be the Philippines.”

Access to the Philippines in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait has been described as a major advantage to the U.S. military, and the U.S. has increased the number of troops, military agreements, and exercises in the country this year. Despite this, Philippines president Bongbong Marcos has said his country will not become a staging post for U.S. military action in the Taiwan Strait.