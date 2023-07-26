Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Philippines flatly rejects Taiwan's suggestion of military cooperation

Defense secretary responds to comments from Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu

  1139
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/26 17:56
Filipino troops participate in the Balikatan military exercises with U.S. troops, April 2023. (CNA photo)

Filipino troops participate in the Balikatan military exercises with U.S. troops, April 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines’ head of defense has flatly rejected the idea of military cooperation with Taiwan after it was suggested by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in June, saying the notion would blatantly disregard one of China’s core issues.

“That has a zero possibility (of) happening, because really, the relations between China and Taiwan, and its status as an international body, is an internal question between China and Taiwan,” Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro said on July 24, per the Philippines Star.

“We have treaty alliances with other countries such as the United States, who are committed to our credible deterrent capability upgrade build-up,” Teodoro said. “The way we do that, and with whom we ally, is our business.”

Teodoro’s comments were made in response to an interview Wu gave with Philippines media suggesting the two countries consider a military alliance.

Speaking about a scenario where China invaded Taiwan, Wu said “who will be the next target? I think it might be the Philippines.”

Access to the Philippines in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait has been described as a major advantage to the U.S. military, and the U.S. has increased the number of troops, military agreements, and exercises in the country this year. Despite this, Philippines president Bongbong Marcos has said his country will not become a staging post for U.S. military action in the Taiwan Strait.
Philippines-Taiwan relations
US-Philippines relationship
US military in the Philippines
cross-strait tensions
Taiwan's diplomatic relations
Joseph Wu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's foreign minister thanks NATO for recognizing China as threat to global security
Taiwan's foreign minister thanks NATO for recognizing China as threat to global security
2023/07/14 15:09
Economic relations with Taiwan 'strategic priority' for Lithuania
Economic relations with Taiwan 'strategic priority' for Lithuania
2023/07/07 15:44
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan
2023/07/03 11:39
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
Threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan 'apparent and increasing': Foreign minister
2023/07/02 17:37
British Office in Taiwan celebrates King Charles III's official birthday
British Office in Taiwan celebrates King Charles III's official birthday
2023/06/30 08:56