Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While public attention focused on helicopters, fighter jets, and beach landings, the Han Kuang 39 exercises also included a hostage simulation at Taipei Main Station on Wednesday (July 26).

Apache helicopters posing as enemy forces landed at Taoyuan International Airport on the third day of the annual military exercises on Wednesday. Due to Typhoon Doksuri, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) canceled the landing and takeoff of F-16V jets and C-130H transport aircraft at Taitung’s Fengnian Airport.

Inside Taipei Main Station, civilians simulated being taken as hostages by enemy forces. The exercise is part of a series designed to protect vital infrastructure, CNA reported.

Police and military personnel cooperated to overpower the hostage takers, though their mission grew more complicated as the enemy left an explosive device behind. A bomb squad removed the device from an underground section of the station and detonated it outside the building.

During the drills, a number of foreign nationals observed the proceedings, per CNA. They were later seen engaging in discussions with senior military officers, leading reporters to suggest they formed part of a U.S. delegation in Taiwan.