Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Han Kuang drills include hostage crisis simulation at Taipei Main Station

Foreign observers seen talking to senior military officers

  437
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/26 17:17
Security forces entering Taipei Main Station Wednesday for the Han Kuang 39 drills. 

Security forces entering Taipei Main Station Wednesday for the Han Kuang 39 drills.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While public attention focused on helicopters, fighter jets, and beach landings, the Han Kuang 39 exercises also included a hostage simulation at Taipei Main Station on Wednesday (July 26).

Apache helicopters posing as enemy forces landed at Taoyuan International Airport on the third day of the annual military exercises on Wednesday. Due to Typhoon Doksuri, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) canceled the landing and takeoff of F-16V jets and C-130H transport aircraft at Taitung’s Fengnian Airport.

Inside Taipei Main Station, civilians simulated being taken as hostages by enemy forces. The exercise is part of a series designed to protect vital infrastructure, CNA reported.

Police and military personnel cooperated to overpower the hostage takers, though their mission grew more complicated as the enemy left an explosive device behind. A bomb squad removed the device from an underground section of the station and detonated it outside the building.

During the drills, a number of foreign nationals observed the proceedings, per CNA. They were later seen engaging in discussions with senior military officers, leading reporters to suggest they formed part of a U.S. delegation in Taiwan.

Han Kuang 39
Han Kuang military drills
military exercises
military police
Taipei Main Station
hostages
bomb
bomb squad

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
2023/07/26 18:03
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
2023/07/22 19:18
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
2023/07/12 14:08
Taiwan military prepares for annual Han Kuang drills
Taiwan military prepares for annual Han Kuang drills
2023/07/11 15:32
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts drill ahead of Han Kuang 39 exercise
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts drill ahead of Han Kuang 39 exercise
2023/06/29 10:42