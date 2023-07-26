AXA and AXA XL partner with Lutheran School and Ebenezer School to create wonderful dragon boat experience for hearing and visually impaired students

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2023 - AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") and AXA XL organised two dragon boat activities with the theme of "Faster Together" on July 8th and 15th at Sha Ha Beach in Sai Kung. The event aimed to unleash the potential of hearing or visually impaired students and encourage AXA employees to work together in promoting the agenda of an inclusive society, striving to uphold AXA Group's purpose of "Act for human progress by protecting what matters".



David Ng, Deputy CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Front, first from the left) together with the champion of the race.

AXA and AXA XL invited students from the Lutheran School for the Deaf, the only school in Hong Kong that provides special education for hearing-impaired students, and Ebenezer School and Home for the Visually Impaired ("Ebenezer School"), a school dedicated to providing all-rounded education for visually impaired children and youth, to participate in an exciting and meaningful dragon boat racing activity. David Ng, Deputy CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and Jamie Chambers, General Manager of AXA XL Hong Kong, along with a group of volunteers from AXA, supported the students with special needs as they went through professional dragon boat training. These students were then formed into teams and engaged in competitive dragon boat races for a weekend filled with exhilaration and joy.



The event drew over 60 participants, including employees from AXA and AXA XL, teachers, students, and parents. Together, they promoted community diversity and inclusion through their active involvement.



David Ng, Deputy CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "At AXA, we are committed to advocating a diverse work environment and an inclusive culture. We are delighted to have students from the Lutheran School for the Deaf and Ebenezer School to join us in this unique dragon boat experience. Through this event, we aim to raise awareness for individuals with special needs among our employees and the public, while promoting the core values of equality and inclusivity. We are taking concrete actions to support the construction of a caring and supportive society."



Jamie Chambers, CEO of AXA XL Hong Kong, added, "We are extremely honoured to have spent a delightful weekend with the students from the Lutheran School for the Deaf and Ebenezer School. In this dragon boat event, they demonstrated unwavering spirit, steadfast determination, and outstanding teamwork. I believe that all participants were deeply inspired by the students."



