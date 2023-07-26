Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan allows Singapore nationals to use airport e-Gates

Singapore implemented similar system for Taiwanese visitors in April

  1036
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/26 16:31
Singapore nationals will be allowed to use e-Gates at Taiwan airports from July 27. 

Singapore nationals will be allowed to use e-Gates at Taiwan airports from July 27.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Singapore allowed Taiwanese visitors to start using e-Gates when arriving at the country’s airport, Taiwan will reciprocate beginning Thursday (July 27).

At present, nationals of the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, and Germany can use the e-Gates at Taiwan airports. Singapore will become the sixth country enlisted in the program.

Before passing through the gates, arriving travelers will first have to present their passport at an immigration counter, and have their photo and fingerprints recorded, per CNA. A launch ceremony was planned for Taipei Thursday evening, the report said.

According to Singapore’s Automated Clearance Initiative, holders of passports from 51 countries, including Taiwan, do not have to register to take part in the program. They have to supply biometric data but can use the e-Gates at Changi Airport and at land crossings immediately, the report said.
e-Gates
e-Gate service
Taiwan-Singapore ties
Singapore
Changi Airport
Taoyuan International Airport
Automated Clearance Initiative

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
Taiwan conducts 1st drill defending Taoyuan Airport from Chinese attack
2023/07/26 18:03
Taipei Airport MRT adds announcements in Japanese, Korean
Taipei Airport MRT adds announcements in Japanese, Korean
2023/07/21 14:50
Taiwan mulls ending security checks for transit passengers from US
Taiwan mulls ending security checks for transit passengers from US
2023/07/20 17:39
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
2023/07/12 14:08
Singapore’s large private companies to provide ESG reports by 2027
Singapore’s large private companies to provide ESG reports by 2027
2023/07/12 09:33