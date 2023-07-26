Taiwan allows Singapore nationals to use airport e-Gates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Singapore allowed Taiwanese visitors to start using e-Gates when arriving at the country’s airport, Taiwan will reciprocate beginning Thursday (July 27).

At present, nationals of the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, and Germany can use the e-Gates at Taiwan airports. Singapore will become the sixth country enlisted in the program.

Before passing through the gates, arriving travelers will first have to present their passport at an immigration counter, and have their photo and fingerprints recorded, per CNA. A launch ceremony was planned for Taipei Thursday evening, the report said.

According to Singapore’s Automated Clearance Initiative, holders of passports from 51 countries, including Taiwan, do not have to register to take part in the program. They have to supply biometric data but can use the e-Gates at Changi Airport and at land crossings immediately, the report said.