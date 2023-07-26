Solar Street Lighting Market Trends, Key Players, Recent Developments and Forecast 2023 to 2030

The Global Solar Street Lighting Market Report 2023, provided by Astute Analytica, offers an extensive analysis of the market’s technical and financial data for both the present and foreseeable future. This report serves as a valuable addition to the market research archive, providing a thorough investigation and analysis of crucial aspects of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market .

The global solar street lighting market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 4,438.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 15,716.4 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.19% over the projection period 2023-2030. In terms of volume, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. It analyses the market’s regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Dragons Breath Solar

Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Omega Solar

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Signify Holding BV

Sol Inc.

Solar Street Lights USA

Solektra International LLC

Sunna Design

Urja Global Ltd.

VerySol Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market includes

By Type segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Component segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Controller

Lamp Compact fluorescent light (CFL) Light-emitting diode (LED) Metal halide Sodium vapor Others

Solar Panel

Sensors Night & Motion Sensors Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery Lead-acid Lithium-Ion

Others

By Application segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

By Region segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



