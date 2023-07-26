Ethylene Carbonate Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook Forecast 2023 to 2031

The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Report 2023, provided by Astute Analytica, offers an extensive analysis of the market’s technical and financial data for both the present and foreseeable future. This report serves as a valuable addition to the market research archive, providing a thorough investigation and analysis of crucial aspects of the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market.

The Global ethylene carbonate market is projected to grow from US$ 323.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 574.5 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023-2031. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. It analyses the market’s regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the Global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Lixing Chemical

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

OUCC

PANAX ETEC

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Wego Chemical Group

Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market includes

By Grade:

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Lubricants

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Dyes

Others

By Industry:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Textile

Personal Care & Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

