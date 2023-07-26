Live updates on Taiwan's typhoon closures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the periphery of Typhoon Doksuri begins to impact southern and eastern Taiwan, parts of Pingtung County, Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, and Taitung County canceled work and classes on Wednesday (July 26) and are beginning to announce closures for Thursday (July 27).

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Typhoon Doksuri has a radius of 290 km and is approximately 290 km south of Eluanbi moving northwest at a speed of 12 kph. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph with gusts of up to 198 kph, based on CWB data.

The CWB has issued a torrential rain advisory for Hulien County and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island. It has posted an extremely heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Pingtung County, and Yilan County, while it has announced a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Kaoshiung City.

The weather bureau at 2:30 p.m. updated a land typhoon warning to include Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Penghu County, Hualien County, Yunlin County, as well as the previously announced Pingtung County, Tainan City, Taitung County, and Kaohsiung City. A sea typhoon warning also remains in place for the Bashi Channel, Donghsa Islands, offshore areas of northeast Taiwan, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, the north Taiwan Strait, and the south Taiwan Strait.

The following areas will close offices and schools due to the typhoon:

Tainan City

Work and Classes Canceled Thursday.

Kaohsiung City

Work and Classes Canceled Thursday.

Pingtung County

Work and classes canceled Thursday.

Hualien County

Work and classes canceled Thursday.

Taitung County

Work and Classes Canceled Thursday.

Penghu County

Work and Classes Canceled Thursday.

For more information on closures, check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.