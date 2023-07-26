Taiwan railways to suspend trains in south ahead of Typhoon Doksuri

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Railway services in southern Taiwan will be suspended on Wednesday (July 26) evening ahead of Typhoon Doksuri’s arrival.

Taiwan Railways announced that services on the South-Link Line, that runs between Kaohsiung and Pingtung, will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The following services will be suspended:

West to East

Train 324 between Taitung and Tainan

Train 386 between Taitung and Chaozhou

Trains 428, 328, and 434 between Taitung and Xinzuoying

East to West

Train 165 and 385 between Chaozhou and Taitung

Train 317 and 323 between Fangliao and Taitung

Train 327 between Xinzuoying and Taitung

The shuttle bus between Fangliao and Taitung will operate depending on conditions after 5 p.m. Remaining services across the network will operate normally, per CNA, including branch lines, the bureau said.

Passengers who have purchased a ticket for suspended services can apply for a refund at any railway station free of charge. Customers only need to present the ticket and not proof of credit card purchase if used, the bureau said.





(Taiwan News, Taiwan Railways Administration image)