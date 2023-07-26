Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan railways to suspend trains in south ahead of Typhoon Doksuri

Taitung-Tainan services will stop Wednesday night, all others will run normally

  1578
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/26 11:04
A train runs on the South-Link Line. (CNA photo)

A train runs on the South-Link Line. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Railway services in southern Taiwan will be suspended on Wednesday (July 26) evening ahead of Typhoon Doksuri’s arrival.

Taiwan Railways announced that services on the South-Link Line, that runs between Kaohsiung and Pingtung, will be suspended from 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The following services will be suspended:

West to East

  • Train 324 between Taitung and Tainan
  • Train 386 between Taitung and Chaozhou
  • Trains 428, 328, and 434 between Taitung and Xinzuoying

East to West

  • Train 165 and 385 between Chaozhou and Taitung
  • Train 317 and 323 between Fangliao and Taitung
  • Train 327 between Xinzuoying and Taitung

The shuttle bus between Fangliao and Taitung will operate depending on conditions after 5 p.m. Remaining services across the network will operate normally, per CNA, including branch lines, the bureau said.

Passengers who have purchased a ticket for suspended services can apply for a refund at any railway station free of charge. Customers only need to present the ticket and not proof of credit card purchase if used, the bureau said.

Taiwan railways to suspend trains in south ahead of Typhoon Doksuri
(Taiwan News, Taiwan Railways Administration image)
Typhoon Doksuri
Taiwan Railways Administration
South Taiwan
Taitung
Tainan
Chaozhou
Xinzuoying
Fangliao
South-link line
Taiwan trains

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Doksuri to affect eastern, southern Taiwan Wednesday afternoon
Typhoon Doksuri to affect eastern, southern Taiwan Wednesday afternoon
2023/07/26 10:48
Taiwan port authorities rush to clear ocean of wrecked containers before Typhoon Doksuri
Taiwan port authorities rush to clear ocean of wrecked containers before Typhoon Doksuri
2023/07/25 20:05
Taiwan reports first domestic dengue fever death for 2023
Taiwan reports first domestic dengue fever death for 2023
2023/07/25 16:03
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Doksuri
Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Doksuri
2023/07/25 15:48
Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
2023/07/25 10:58