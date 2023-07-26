Southco Introduces New Universal Latch Sensor

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a Universal Latch Sensor (ULS) for enhanced security and constant monitoring. Southco's Universal Latch Sensor is a simple magnet that attaches to an existing latch, and a magnetic sensor that attaches to the inside of an existing door frame. When the door is closed, and the latch is engaged, the magnet comes into proximity with the sensor, sending an electronic signal to your security system. This lets you know the door is closed and the latch is secure.



Universal Latch Sensor

This signal from the ULS can be used in a variety of ways, from integrating security systems, to turning on existing lights inside an enclosure. Regardless of the application, the ULS can be easily integrated to provide more reliable monitoring of the status of a latch. Where door sensors may return a "closed" signal even if the door is unlocked, the Universal Latch sensor monitors the latch itself, so users always know if their door is closed, and their latch is secure.



For example, it can be used to turn on indicator lights on a dashboard when a latch is open, or internal lighting, illuminating the inside of an enclosure or storage area before the hinges move. Southco also offers a sensor with built-in LED's that automatically illuminate when the latch is opened, removing the need for additional lighting in small spaces.



For more information about the Universal Latch Sensor, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com



About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



