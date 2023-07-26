Typhoon Doksuri to affect eastern, southern Taiwan Wednesday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Wednesday (July 26) predicted Typhoon Doksuri's rain bands would affect the Hengchun Peninsula in the afternoon and gradually begin to extend to southern and eastern Taiwan.

The CWB said Typhoon Doksuri is circling off the northern coast of Luzon Island and has been stationary for the past three hours. It has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County, while it has issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Kaohsiung City.



CWB predicted path for Typhoon Doksuri. (CWB image)

As of 8 a.m., Doksuri was located 320 km south of Eluanbi moving northwest at a speed of 12 kph with a radius of 310 km. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts of up to 208 kph, according to the CWB.

The CWB has issued a land typhoon warning for Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Penghu County, Hualien County, Yunlin County, Pingtung County, Tainan City, Taitung County, and Kaohsiung City. A sea typhoon warning is also in place for the Bashi Channel, Donghsa Islands, offshore areas of northeast Taiwan, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, the north Taiwan Strait, and the south Taiwan Strait.

CWB forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said Doksuri will start to impact the Hengchun Peninsula in the afternoon and as it moves northward, affecting Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County.

Liu said eastern Taiwan has experienced significant rainfall since Tuesday night (July 25). As of 8:30 a.m., Hualien County's Wanrong Township had seen the most accumulated rainfall at 145.5 mm. Liu said eastern Taiwan rainfall will intensify throughout Wednesday.



GEFS ensemble model. (Weathernerds.org image)

Liu warned of wind gusts of up to level 10 to 11 on the Beaufort scale on Orchid Island and Green Island on Wednesday. Strong gusts of levels 9 to 10 are possible in Hsinchu County and areas in the north, southeast Taiwan, open coastal areas of the Hengchun Peninsula, and Kimen County.

Wave heights as high as seven meters have been observed on Orchid Island and five meters off the coast of Taitung County. The CWB estimates that Taitung County and the Hengchun Peninsula could see wave heights of more than seven meters, while the southwestern coast may see wave heights reach six meters.



(Windy.com screenshot)



Areas listed in land typhoon warning. (CWB screenshot)