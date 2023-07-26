Alonso and Verlander lead the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 on Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener.

Jeff McNeil had three RBIs and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets (47-53), hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland.

Germán (5-7) struck out nine in six innings at Yankee Stadium but was tagged for three homers and seven hits. McNeil’s run-scoring single made it 7-0 in the seventh after a throwing error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.

The 40-year-old Verlander (5-5) was touched for just two hits. He struck out six and issued four walks — three to DJ LeMahieu. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-0 in his last eight regular-season starts versus the Yankees.

Verlander was pulled after 98 pitches, and it took three relievers to get the next four outs. David Robertson entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got two quick outs, leaving New York ahead 7-3 heading to the ninth.

McNeil’s two-run double made it 9-3, and Adam Ottavino closed it out before a sellout crowd of 46,540.

DODGERS 8, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman doubled in the 10th inning to score Chris Taylor and Los Angeles rallied to beat Toronto.

The Dodgers sent it into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score.

Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Miguel Rojas scored on a bases-loaded walk to Max Muncy to get the Dodgers within striking range.

Taylor was on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th inning. After Yonny Hernandez was unable to advance the runner, Outman hit a long drive off Mitch White (0-1) that popped out of the glove of right fielder Jordan Luplow, who jumped at the wall to try to make the catch.

Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman homered for the fourth time in the last five games. J.D. Martinez also went deep.

Brusdar Graterol (4-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati withstood Milwaukee’s frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt.

Cincinnati reduced the Brewers’ NL Central lead over the Reds to a half-game. The Brewers and Reds will have their final regular-season meeting Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Brewers trailed 4-0 before nearly coming all the way back in the ninth.

One night after hitting a walk-off single in a 3-2 victory, Christian Yelich ripped a three-run homer off reliever Daniel Duarte with two outs in the ninth. William Contreras greeted Alexis Díaz with an infield single, though he initially was called out before replays showed he had beaten the throw from third baseman Elly De La Cruz. After Tyrone Taylor pinch-ran for Contreras and stole second, a 3-2 pitch from Díaz hit Willy Adames. Díaz finally sealed Cincinnati’s victory and his 30th save by retiring Andruw Monasterio on a fly to center.

Abbott (6-2) struck out nine to outduel Corbin Burnes (9-6).

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and Houston beat Texas.

The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the AL West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars José Altuve and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division.

Tucker’s line-drive homer narrowly cleared the wall in right-center, giving Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Maldonado crushed a 93-mph fastball that nearly landed on the train tracks above left-center field, extending the Astros’ lead to 4-1.

In the ninth, Astros closer Ryan Pressly allowed a two-run homer to Mitch Garver. That cut Houston’s lead to 4-3 before Pressly got Leody Taveras to fly out to the warning track in right field, securing his 24th save.

France (6-3) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs and the Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox for their fourth consecutive victory.

Christopher Morel and Nico Hoerner also connected for the Cubs, and Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning. Swanson and Hoerner each had three hits, and Hoerner had two of the Cubs’ five stolen bases.

The Cubs (49-51) won for the sixth time in seven games overall, putting them firmly on the bubble ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Adbert Alzolay struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save. Michael Kopech (4-9) took the loss.

GURDIANS 5, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs to help Cleveland beat Kansas City and hand Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.

Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field. The 23-year-old rookie catcher entered the game with two home runs.

Greinke (1-11) gave up four runs in five innings and remained winless on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he pitched for Houston at Angel Stadium. In 27 subsequent away starts, the 39-year-old right-hander is 0-16 with a 6.43 ERA over 134 1/3 innings.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale (4-2) worked a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on five hits. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a winning RBI single, rallying Philadelphia past AL-leading Baltimore.

Yennier Cano (1-2) allowed a one-out single to Bryce Harper — who had tied the game for the Phillies at 2l in the sixth with a solo homer — and got the second out before he gave up Stott’s sharp double. J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single off a chopper to shortstop that Jorge Mateo struggled to get out of his glove and made a late throw, extending the inning.

Bohm singled to left past a drawn-in infield and Phillies fans erupted after the comeback victory.

Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm.

Yunior Marte (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth.

RED SOX 7, BRAVES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and Boston overcame a triple play to beat Atlanta Braves in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.

Yoshida’s two-run shot to right in the eighth was his third hit of the night, and eight Boston hitters finished with at least a hit in the Red Sox’s third straight win. Rafael Devers had a pair of singles and drove in his 75th run of the season for the Red Sox, who took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed the major league-leading Braves the rest of the way.

Pivetta (7-5) took over for opener John Schreiber in the second and allowed only three hits in five innings, striking out five. Atlanta was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and Tampa Bay beat Miami to improve to 5-14 in July.

Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight. Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall and 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375. Edward Cabrera (5-6) was the loser.

ANGELS 7, TIGERS 6, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

Ohtani is potentially in his last week with the Angels. The franchise has to decide whether to risk losing the 29-year-old two-way star in free agency or trade him ahead of the trade deadline next Tuesday.

Angels closer Carlos Estevez (4-1) pitched the ninth in a non-save situation and earned an improbable win after giving up four unearned runs, allowing Detroit to pull into a 6-all tie to extend the game.

Aaron Loup pitched the 10th inning for his first save. Alex Lange (5-3) gave up a hit and a walk to take the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CARDINALS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll had a two-run triple in a three-run rally in the eighth inning and Arizona beat St. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

Trailing 1-0, Arizona tied it in the eighth off JoJo Romero (2-1), who had retired the side in order in the seventh in relief of Steven Matz. Ketel Marte led off with a triple to the gap in left-center and scored when Jake McCarthy punched a single up the middle through St. Louis’ drawn-in infield.

Chris Stratton relieved and retired two batters but walked pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone before Carroll, batting for Emmanuel Rivera, drove one to the center-field wall, where Dylan Carlson could not make the play.

Kyle Nelson (5-2) got one out in the eighth inning. Kevin Ginkel pitched the ninth for his third save.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a three-run homer in a four-run eighth inning and Washington rallied to beat Colorado.

The game was delayed nearly 90 minutes before the first pitch and stopped for 51 minutes by rain with one out in the top of the seventh.

CJ Abrams led off the eighth with a single against Justin Lawrence (3-4) and stole second. Lane Thomas reached on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon, and Jeimer Candelario doubled to right center, scoring Abrams. Meneses followed with a homer to left field, his seventh of the season.

Jose A. Ferrer (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned his first major league victory, and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save.

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together to protest the Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead double in the eighth after JJ Bleday tied it on a single in the top half of the inning against Tyler Rogers (4-4). Giants starter Alex Cobb struck out nine over six scoreless innings as the Giants took the Bay Bridge Series opener to snap a six-game losing streak.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 40,014 on a night furious A’s fans handed out black “SELL” T-shirts and “Unite The Bay” posters to their San Francisco counterparts to include Giants supporters in their efforts to keep the team from moving to Las Vegas as planned.

MARINERS 9, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie it, and Seattle Mariners rallied to beat Minnesota.

After Rodríguez tied it, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

Cade Marlowe added his first career homer in his fourth major league game for the Mariners. They have won four of six.

Matt Brash (5-3) pitched an inning of relief. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Michael A. Taylor in the ninth but notched his 20th save in 23 chances.

PADRES 5, PIRATES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help San Diego beat Pittsburgh.

Blake Snell (7-8) limited the Pirates to two hits and one run in six innings. Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez and Josh Hader pitched three innings of one-hit relief.

Machado’s 20th homer of the season, a 418-foot shot to left-center off Rich Hill (7-10), tied it at 1 in the second inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports