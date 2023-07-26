Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 25) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 406 military aircraft and 156 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of three out of 13 PLA aircraft. (MND image)