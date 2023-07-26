technine brings Web3 Expertise to Partnership with Live4Well for a Fit-to-earn App

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2023 - Tech Nine Limited (technine), a software R&D house is proud to announce its partnership with Live4Well, an international web3 wellness brand which will soon launch its fit-to-earn mobile app later this year.





Live4Well is a comprehensive health management platform, a blockchain-based app that provides various fitness missions which encourages people at all ages to stay active with crypto rewards.



“We are glad to be the technical partner for the Live4Well project.” said Ryan Ip, chief technology officer of technine. “By leveraging blockchain technologies, our technical skills and experience on various web3 projects, we support Live4Well’s vision to achieve their goal - to enhance fitness journey as a personal trainer on-the-go for everyone.”



technine has been involved in large-scale projects as a web3 solutions advisor for implementations of metaverse and digital assets platforms. To strengthen its businesses, NineBlocks, a new brand under technine has been established with a team of blockchain experts, dedicated to offer forefront technologies to support web3 transformations for farsighted enterprises.



Live4Well is pre-launching their project by showcasing the app through interactive kiosks at K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui until 31 July, 2023. Visitors can try out the app and receive souvenirs on site. Go to https://www.live4well.io/ for details.



About Live4Well

Live4Well is a Web3-powered fitness app that incentivizes healthy behavior and promotes financial wellness.



Tech Nine Limited

technine ( https://technine.io/) is a software R&D house that provides high-end software development and UX/UI design services to enterprises. Visit https://technine.io/en/solution/blockchain/ for more web3 solutions use cases.



About NineBlocks



NineBlocks ( https://nineblocks.io/), a brand under technine, is dedicated to providing the forefront web3 solutions to help businesses create new streams of revenue.

