Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away as players collide in front of the Moroccan net, leading to an own goal, during th... Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away as players collide in front of the Moroccan net, leading to an own goal, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)