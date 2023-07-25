Springboks try new Williams-Libbok halfback pairing in 9 changes for Argentina

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will start a new halfback pairing of Grant Williams and Manie Libbok against Argentina on Saturday in a final home game before its Rugby World Cup title defense.

Scrumhalf Williams was picked on Tuesday to make his first start for the Springboks and Libbok was given the No. 10 jersey and a second test start in two of nine changes for the last round of a shortened Rugby Championship.

The changes follow a 35-20 loss for the Springboks in New Zealand that coach Jacques Nienaber called “bitterly disappointing.”

Nienaber has pursued a policy of rotating his players in the buildup to the Rugby World Cup in France and continued that by also bringing back No. 8 Duane Vermeulen to captain the team in a changed backrow alongside flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden. They were reunited after starting in the 43-12 win over Australia on July 8.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, who was captain against New Zealand, kept his place in the starting lineup but has a new second-row partner in Marvin Orie, who is also recalled after playing against Australia. Malcolm Marx starts at hooker in place of Bongi Mbonambi.

Nienaber also made changes in the backline, with Jesse Kriel at outside center for his first test of the year and Kurt-Lee Arendse back on the left wing after he scored three tries against Australia but wasn't used against New Zealand. Right wing Cheslin Kolbe and fullback Willie le Roux kept their places after starting in New Zealand.

South Africa will travel to Argentina and then play Wales and New Zealand in Europe in its three World Cup warm-up games next month.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse.

