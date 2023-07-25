Belgium: Verdict expected in 2016 Brussels bombings trial

A jury in Belgium is expected to deliver a verdict Tuesday in the trial of 10 men suspected of organizing the 2016 bombing attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

The verdict will close a chapter in the biggest trial in Belgium's judicial history, with more than 900 civil plaintiffs taking part in the trial that began in December.

The bombings, which were claimed by the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group, targeted a busy subway station at rush hour and Zavantem Airport. The victims were from almost a dozen countries.

Sentencing expected in September

Eight of 10 defendants are being charged with 32 counts of terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder of 695 people and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Out of the 10 defendants, one is thought to have died in Syria, and will be tried in absentia. A ninth is being charged only for participation in a terrorist group.

Another defendant is Salah Abdeslam, who already is serving a life sentence in France over his role in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, which targeted the Bataclan theater and France's national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring 350.

The same terrorist cell organized both the Brussels and Paris attacks, which is why Abdeslam and several of those convicted in Paris are also on trial in Brussels.

Since early July, 12 jurors have been deliberating over 300 questions the court has asked them to consider before reaching a verdict. The trial is being held in the former headquarters of NATO and is estimated to have cost at least €35 million ($37.9 million).

After the verdict is reached, sentencing will be decided in a separate process and is not expected before September.

