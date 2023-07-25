Taiwan's Little Liuqiu grapples with tourism problems

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As almost one million people visit Little Liuqiu per year, tourism has led to conflicts between local recreational operators and fisheries.

Local businesses that rent stand-up paddleboards (SUP) to tourists were found to have randomly placed buoyancy devices for SUP users into the water, which have blocked official waterways and interfered with local fishing boats.

The Pingtung Ocean and Fishery Affairs Administration said that since June 5, there have been five cases of illegal placement of buoys in the fishing port, two cases of swimmers intruding into the port, and another two cases of SUP intrusion. Such offenses can incur a fine of between NT$30,000-$150,000 (US$960-$4,800), according to the Fishing Port Law.

Furthermore, those who endanger safety and obstruct ship navigation will be fined between NT$100,000-$500,000 (US$3,000-$15,960). The Maritime Office has installed floating buoys to separate the official waterways from those engaging in water recreation.

On July 6, the office held a forum with local operators over various issues. In addition, a designated parking area for tourists, motorcycles, and fishermen and a parking fee system were created to accommodate the influx of tourists.