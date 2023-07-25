B Capital Inks MoU with SAP to Drive Innovation in the Asia-Pacific Region

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 July 2023 - B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, today, announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SAP to support growth and innovation for B Capital's portfolio companies in the Asia-Pacific region.



Under the signed MoU, B Capital's portfolio companies will benefit from a joint go-to-market strategy (GTM) as well as access to SAP's global reach, resources, business networks and best practices. They will also be able to learn more about and evaluate SAP's suite of enterprise solutions, including fit-to-standard cloud offerings such as GROW with SAP, that are designed to help SMEs and start-ups scale quickly. The collaboration aims to offer B Capital's portfolio companies tailored, end-to-end support for their software solutions, helping progress them through development to being available for purchase on the SAP Store, an online marketplace of software solutions from SAP and its partners, available in more than 200 countries and territories globally.



"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with SAP and look forward to providing our founders and portfolio companies with the support and resources to supercharge their growth and scale their businesses globally," said Arijit Sengupta, General Partner at B Capital. "This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to bridging the gap between today's industry leaders and tomorrow's emerging companies, especially in the Asia-Pacific region."



"SAP's partner ecosystem is more important to SAP and our customers today than ever before, as we increasingly tap into partner innovation to accelerate cloud transformation, together," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP. "Our collaboration with B Capital connects us to start-up talents from its portfolio companies and injects new technology innovations that can be readily integrated into SAP environment through SAP Business Technology Platform. This opens up more opportunities for SAP customers and other partners as well, as we continue to build future-readiness, especially for the AI economy."



B Capital and SAP have a longstanding relationship. Several of B Capital's portfolio companies, including Kopi Kenangan – Indonesia's fastest-growing coffee chain, have adopted SAP's solutions to improve enterprise resource planning (ERP) workflows and enhance experiences.



The MoU reaffirms B Capital's and SAP's continued commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, a fast-growing hub for innovation. B Capital has been investing in the region since 2016, and SAP has been working with Asia-Pacific enterprises since 1989. Together, B Capital and SAP will support entrepreneurs as they launch cutting-edge technologies and expand their innovations to new markets and geographies.





-END-

B Capital

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. With more than $6 billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the enterprise, financial technology and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2015, B Capital leverages an integrated team across nine locations in the US and Asia, as well as a strategic partnership with BCG, to provide the value-added support entrepreneurs need to scale fast and efficiently, expand into new markets and build exceptional companies.



For more information, click here.

