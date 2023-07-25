Taiwan reports first domestic dengue fever death for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in her 40s became this year’s first death from dengue fever in Taiwan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday (July 25).

The woman from Tainan City first reported a fever on July 16, and checked into a hospital on July 18 because her condition did not improve. She passed away on July 21, the Liberty Times reported.

Over the past week, Taiwan recorded 206 new cases, including 163 residents of Tainan City, with the total reaching 630, including 524 in the southern city, according to the CDC. Yunlin County reported 40 new dengue fever cases and Kaohsiung City three.

Areas particularly hit were Tainan City’s Yongkang, East, and Rende Districts, and Gukeng Township in Yunlin County. The CDC cautioned residents about the presence of water-logged containers, which might lead to an increase in vector mosquitoes after the passage of Typhoon Doksuri this week.

Travelers overseas were also asked to pay attention to the risk of dengue fever infections, particularly in Southeast Asia. Cambodia was the country with the highest risk, while Thailand, Laos, and Indonesia have also reported a growing number of cases, the CDC said.