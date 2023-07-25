Ukraine updates: IAEA confirms mines near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials have confirmed that there are mines in close proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently under Russian occupation.

The IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement that the IAEA team had discovered "some mines located in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers" during an inspection conducted on Sunday, although the inspection team did not come across any devices "within the inner site perimeter."

The mines were found in a restricted area that is inaccessible to plant personnel, he said.

"Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military," Grossi said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since the beginning of March 2022. Since September, all six of its reactors have been shut down.

Here are more major developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, July 25:

German MEPs urge EU support for Russian draft dodgers

Members of the European Parliament from various German political parties have urged the EU leadership to take stronger actions in support of Russians seeking refuge from war conscription.

In a joint letter addressed to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel, and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the parliamentarians from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Left Party and Greens asserted that it is the responsibility of the EU and its member states to protect Russian conscientious objectors and offer them asylum.

The MEPs have called for consultations on the common visa policy to be conducted, with the aim of adjusting guidelines and asylum procedures accordingly.

Among the signatories are German MEPs Udo Bullmann, Dietmar Köster, and Matthias Ecke from the SPD, Cornelia Ernst from the Left Party, and Hannah Neumann and Erik Marquardt from the Greens.

According to data from Germany's Interior Ministry, as of the end of April this year, 2,485 male Russian citizens between the ages of 18 and 45 had applied for asylum in Germany. Out of these applications, 814 have been processed, with 55 applicants being granted asylum and 88 being refused.

The remaining 671 cases underwent "formal settlement of the procedure," either through "decisions in the framework of the Dublin Regulation" or the "withdrawal of the asylum application."

The Dublin Regulation determines which European state is responsible for processing an asylum application, typically the country where the asylum seeker first entered the European Union.

Zelenskyy calls for end to EU restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it would be "unacceptable" for the European Union to further extend restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports.

The EU had previously imposed restrictions on imports containing wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine in five central and eastern European countries — Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

The EU called these "temporary preventive measures" to address "logistical bottlenecks."

Zelenskyy has called for the restrictions to end as planned on September 15, expressing strong opposition to any extension of the limitations.

In a video address on Monday night, President Zelenskyy emphasized that any extension of the restrictions would not align with European values and principles.

On Monday, Ukraine announced its intention to boost grain and oilseed exports by an additional 1 million tons per month. This comes despite Russia's allowing a previous agreement that established a secure passage for ships transporting these products across the Black Sea to expire.

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, Danube ports

Russia carried out an air attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Tuesday, according to military leadership in Kyiv.

Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack, although based on preliminary information all the drones were downed by Ukraine's air defence systems, the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko, said. There were no reports of casualties or serious damage, he added.

The attack comes a day after Russia warned of "tough retaliatory measures" after a drone attack on Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Russia of a cluster bomb attack in the town of Kostiantynivka, located in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The attack on Monday evening killed a child and injured seven others, including four children, the local administration said.

In addition to these attacks, Ukrainian air defences successfully repelled several drones that targeted the Black Sea area.

However, there were reports of hits on Danube ports, Natalya Humenyuk, a military spokeswoman for the Army's Southern Command, said.

Ukraine's Danube ports, specifically Reni and Izmail, situated near the Romanian border, bore the brunt of the Russian attack.

As per the Ukrainian media, Igor Plehov, the mayor of Reni, said three grain silos had been destroyed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "food terrorism" and called for a united global response to the Russian attacks.

The situation has worsened since Moscow allowed the grain agreement to expire, leading to repeated attacks on the Odesa region by Russian forces.

