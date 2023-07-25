Taiwan’s longest-running department store closes in Ximending

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Far Eastern Department Baoqing Store, once the oldest operating department store in Taiwan, concluded its last day of business on Monday (July 24).

Established in 1972, the Far Eastern Department Store was once a preeminent shopping spot in Taipei’s Ximending, per UDN. Department staff led by President Nancy Hsu (徐雪芳) gathered at the first-floor entrance at 6 p.m. on Monday to bow to customers who exited the building one last time.

Addressing the large crowd, Hsu said, "Thank you for being here. I believe everyone is as sad as I am." It was an emotional day for the department store as many customers came to see the store one last time.



Bowing to the final few customers at Far Eastern Department Baoqing Store. (CNA photo)

Due to changing market conditions, the store's wide aisles and downtown location could not keep up with modern trends. Demolition and a five-year reconstruction project will start in August.

The new department store to be built on this site will be an eco-friendly building that meets modern needs, using the latest technology to enhance the consumer experience. The new store also hopes to appeal to a younger demographic that has been lured to newer department stores in recent years.

In previous media reports, Far Eastern Group Chair Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) said the new Baoqing department store will be a "combination of a department store and a retail business, along with movie theaters and other businesses." Far Eastern Group hopes the new store will become a new landmark in Ximending, complete with a new look and design representative of the next generation.