Taiwan issues land warning for Super Typhoon Doksuri

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Tuesday (July 25) issued a land warning for Typhoon Doksuri, which has been upgraded to a super typhoon by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) and the Philippines' national weather bureau PAGASA.

The CWB issued a sea warning for Super Typhoon Doksuri at 8:40 p.m. on Monday (July 24) and a land warning at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Doksuri's eye is located about 480 km southeast of Eluanbi and is heading northwest at 16 kph.



Map of Super Typhoon Doksuri's projected path. (CWB image)

Its radius has swollen to 290 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts up to 208 kph, according to the CWB. The sea warning area covers the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, while the land typhoon warning is currently in effect for Pingtung County.

The weather bureau has issued a strong wind advisory from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning (July 27) for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Pingtung County, Taitung County, and Kinmen County. A heavy rain advisory is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through the evening for Pingtung County and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island.



(JTWC image)

CWB forecaster Lo Ya-yin (羅雅尹) was cited by CNA as saying that the area most affected by Doksuri's periphery is the Hengchun Peninsula. However, Lo said that as the typhoon nears, Taitung County and areas in southern Taiwan will be included in the land warning.

Lo said that based on current estimates, the typhoon is still strengthening during the day on Tuesday. He predicted that Doksuri would enter the Bashi Channel during the day on Wednesday (July 26), when the typhoon will likely reach its maximum intensity, before losing some strength when it reaches southwestern Taiwan.



(JMA image)

The forecaster warned that level 8 to 9 wind gusts on the Beaufort scale are likely in Hsinchu County, Orchid Island, Green Island, and the southeastern coast on Tuesday. Lo predicted that by Thursday (July 27), winds will also increase in southern Taiwan.



GEFS ensemble model. (GEFS image)