Halal Food Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2023-2032

Market Estimates:

The industry was valued in 2022:1350 Bn

Industry Expected To Grow By 2032:3,701.7 Bn

CAGR during the provision period: 10.9 %

Several businesses have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This Halal Food study report contains information on industry changes, business-enhancing variables, trends, and emerging industries, as well as statistics on upcoming events and promotional activities.

Key Players Mentioned in the Halal Food Market Research Report:

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Al Islami (Dubai)

American Foods Group, LLC (U.S.)

QL Foods Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

PRIMA AGRO LIMITED (Malaysia)

Saffron Road (U.S.)

Allanasons Private Limited (India)

Kawan Food Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Global Halal Food Market Segmentation:

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Oil, Fats and Waxes

Confectionery

Other Product Types

By Application

Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Animal Feed

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Region of the Halal Food Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in Halal Food Industry Report:

1. What are the Major key opportunities in Halal Food?

2. What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Halal Food growth from 2023 to 2032?

3. What are the major factors driving the Halal Food industry growth in 2023?

