GEODIS India celebrates 25 years of delivering Innovative, Sustainable and Ethical Logistics Solutions

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 25 July 2023 - GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, celebrates its 25th anniversary in India. Since 1998, GEODIS has invested in India's entrepreneurial and burgeoning economy in order to support its clients from a wide range of business sectors, including automotive, FMCG, healthcare, high technology, industrial and retail. Today, it continues such investment due to the country's immense growth potential and strategic role in businesses' supply chains.





India plays a vital role in the strategy of GEODIS' APAC due to its status as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and as companies increasingly shift their manufacturing and sourcing to the country. Its immense growth potential, strategic geographical location, and its ability to serve as a crucial hub for GEODIS' APAC operations enables the company to better meet its customers' needs.



The company recently invested in a multi-user facility in Luhari to seize the strong growth opportunities in India's retail business with advanced warehousing solutions to support e-commerce. The state-of-the-art facility incorporates market leading sustainability and environmental initiatives including 20 acres of Miyawaki Forest Plantation, solar power generation and distribution for warehouse and common infrastructure energy provision, in line with GEODIS' commitment to care for the environment.



Yet more recently, GEODIS established its Centre of Excellence (CoE), its sixth strategic control tower for its Supply Chain Optimization Line of Business in Bangalore. The CoE specializes in supply chain management and advisory. Bangalore was chosen primarily for the availability of a critical mass of talented supply chain specialists. The new control tower operates with 60 supply chain experts to provide customers with end-to-end visibility, performance monitoring and continuous improvement to supply chain processes on a 365/7/24 multilingual basis.



GEODIS ensures the highest level of service, quality and compliance in international supply chain management for its customers. GEODIS has attained certifications, such as the Investors in People accreditation, IATA CEIV Pharma and AEO by the Indian Customs.



Harpreet Singh, Sub-Regional Managing Director, South Asia, GEODIS, said, "We are honored to celebrate this milestone and proud of the achievements we have made in India over the past 25 years. We would like to thank our employees, customers and partners who have been instrumental in driving our success and growth in this region. Today, we serve 7000+ customers, from a wide range of industries, who have put their trust in us to help them grow their businesses."



He adds, "We remain committed to helping our clients succeed by overcoming their logistical constraints as global supply chains become more complex in an ever-evolving business environment. We want to be our clients' growth partner, offering innovative, sustainable, and ethical logistics solutions, upheld by our values of passion, commitment, innovation, solidarity and trust – these are all in the GEODIS DNA."



GEODIS employs over 450 employees in 20 sites in India.



