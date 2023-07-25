Taiwan President Tsai visits soldier injured in mortar blast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) adjusted her schedule to visit an injured soldier recuperating at Tri-Service General Hospital in Neihu District, Taipei on Tuesday morning (July 25).

She was accompanied by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) and Army (ROCA) Major General Chung Shu-ming (鍾樹明) as the group paid respects to a staff sergeant surnamed Hung (洪) and his family members. Hung was injured by a 120-millimeter mortar shell that exploded at an ammunition depot run by the Third Branch of the Sixth Army Command in Keelung on Monday (July 24), per UDN.

The mortar mishap resulted in nine officers and soldiers being injured. Hong was the most seriously injured, undergoing emergency surgery at Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and follow-up treatment at Tri-Service General Hospital Neihu Branch.

Hung suffered an injury to his right thigh, and his left arm was also severely disfigured in the mortar accident. He had no vital signs when he arrived at the hospital but was successfully revived, according to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

Another sergeant surnamed Yin (尹) was also seriously injured in the accident, suffering third-degree burns on his arms and face as well as damage to his left arm. He was sent to Tri-Service General Hospital for care and is in stable condition.

According to the MND, the explosion occurred as soldiers were inspecting 120-mm mortar rounds shipped back to Taiwan from the offshore island of Matsu. They were apparently determining which mortar shells could still be used when one suddenly detonated.

The blast was not related to the live-fire Hang Kuang military exercises that were to take place this week but have been partially canceled due to the mid-week arrival of Typhoon Doksuri.

Spooked by the explosion, Keelung residents asked the military to relocate the ammunition depot. Defense Minister Chiu said that at the moment it is impossible to relocate the depot because of operational needs and limited space availability.