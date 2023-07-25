Alexa
Taiwan president tests positive for COVID

President Tsai cancels afternoon plans to see Wan An air raid drill in Tainan, Central Weather Bureau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/25 14:16
President Tsai canceled her afternoon engagements Tuesday after testing positive for COVID. (CNA, Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) canceled her public engagements after testing positive for COVID-19, the Presidential Office said Tuesday (July 25).

During her noon break, Tsai felt slightly uncomfortable and decided to take a COVID test. As the results came up positive for the virus, she took the advice of her medical team and canceled all events for the rest of the day, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Tsai is only suffering from a mild case of COVID, and she is being cared for by her medical team. She said that COVID infections had been adequately managed in Taiwan.

This morning at a Taipei hospital, Tsai met the victims of an ammunition depot explosion that occurred on Monday (July 24) at Keelung’s Hsiang Feng military base. She was scheduled to travel to Tainan to witness the Wan An air raid drill this afternoon and the Central Weather Bureau in Taipei City this evening ahead of Typhoon Doksuri, per CNA.
