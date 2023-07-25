Alexa
Taiwan receipt lottery reveals winning numbers for May, June

Winning number for NT$10 million Special Prize is 29268886

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/25 14:16
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (July 25).

The winning number of the NT$10 million (US$319,000) Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 29268886. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 12912565.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 04667172, 12999667, and 77607087. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

29268886

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize

12912565

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

First Prize

04667172, 12999667, and 77607087

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present it with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, between August 6, 2023 and November 6, 2023. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the Service Line: (02) 412-8282.
