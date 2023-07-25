Lithium Chloride Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2031

Our research study on the global Lithium Chloride market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.
The global Lithium Chloride market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.
The global lithium chloride market revenue was around US$ 1.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.07 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Lithium chloride is mainly used in the electrolysis of lithium metal. Additionally, it is utilized as a desiccant to dry air streams and as a brazing flux for aluminum in car components. Additionally, it is used in the production of lithium-ion batteries, in the electronics industry, and in the production of pharmaceutical drugs such as antimanic medicines.
The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.
Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.
An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
– Due to its capacity to store up to 150 watt-hours of electricity inside 1 kilogram of battery, lithium chloride is predicted to be used more frequently across the electronics sector in tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and cameras. This is estimated to serve as an important growth factor for the lithium chloride market.
– The rising popularity of electric vehicles will create attractive growth prospects for the global lithium chloride market.
– The health risks associated with lithium will restrain the lithium chloride market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had medium effects on the lithium chloride market. Some viruses may be treated with lithium chloride as an antiviral drug. It can effectively stop the reproduction of many viruses, including the Transmissible Gastroenteritis Coronavirus (TGEV) and Infectious Bronchitis Coronavirus (IBV). Since most people are isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for lithium chloride has grown as a drug to reduce mania and depression.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow strongly during the projection period. It is explained by the fact that lithium chloride is utilized in automotive parts as an aluminum brazing flux. In the Asia-Pacific region, lithium chloride is utilized in the batteries of trains, trucks, cars, buses, and other types of transportation. Most of the automobiles in the region use lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, which are their main component. Thus, these factor drive the market growth in the region.
Leading Players
The leading competitors in the global lithium chloride market are:
– Alfa Aesar
– American Elements
– Albemarle Corporation
– FMC Corporation
– Glentham Life Sciences
– Harshil Industries
– Honeywell International Inc
– Leverton Lithium Ltd
– Nippon Chemical Industries Co. Ltd
– Suzhou Huizhi Lithium Energy Material Co. Ltd
– Sichuuan Brivo Lithium Materials Co. Ltd
– Tokyo Chemicals
– SQM S.A
– LOBA Chemie
– Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd
– Others
The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.
Segmentation Overview
The global lithium chloride market segmentation focuses on Type, Applications, End-use Industry, and Regions.
Segmentation based on Type
– Lithium Chloride Hydrate
– Lithium Chloride Anhydrous
– Others
Segmentation based on Application
– Batteries
– Air Treatment
– Others
Segmentation based on End-use Industry
– Electronics
– Automotive
– Others
Segmentation based on Region
? North America
– The U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
– Europe
? Western Europe
– The UK
– Germany
– France
– Italy
– Spain
– Rest of Western Europe
? Eastern Europe
– Poland
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
? Asia Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– Australia & New Zealand
– ASEAN
– Rest of Asia Pacific
? Middle East & Africa (MEA)
– UAE
– Saudi Arabia
– South Africa
– Rest of MEA
? South America
– Brazil
– Argentina
– Rest of South America
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Global Lithium Chloride Industry Overview
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Lithium Chloride market Competition, by Players
Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions
Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application
Chapter 8: Global Lithium Chloride Industry Segment by Type
Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Lithium Chloride market Size Forecast (2023-2031).
