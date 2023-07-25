Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts Typhoon Doksuri will begin to bring rain to Taiwan on Wednesday (July 26) and come closest on Thursday (July 27), when wind and rain will be the most intense, particularly in east Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and mountainous areas of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County.

The CWB at 8:40 p.m. on Monday (July 24) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Doksuri. Doksuri's eye is located about 610 km southeast of Eluanbi and is heading north-northwest at 17 kph and is packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts up to 208 kph, according to the CWB.



(CWB image)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said CWB modeling shows Doksuri passing through the Bashi Channel before crossing the Taiwan Strait and making landfall in China's Fujian Province. Wu said Doksuri's cone of uncertainty overlaps with southwest Taiwan.

Wu said people should beware of strong winds and heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday afternoon (July 28). He forecast eastern Taiwan having the highest probability of "disaster-causing rainfall," while the Hengchen Peninsula could also experience severe rainfall.

Wu said mountainous areas of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County could see heavy rainfall. He predicted central and southern Taiwan would see less heavy rain, but Penghu and Kinmen counties could experience more hazardous conditions.

He added certain weather conditions must be met before classes and work are suspended, such as a land typhoon warning. Wu said the decision is up to county and city governments.



(Facebook, Weather Express image)

From Saturday to Monday (July 29-31), Wu predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies across Taiwan. There will still be occasional showers and thunderstorms in some areas.

In addition, there will be another tropical disturbance brewing to the southeast of Taiwan and there is a possibility that it could develop into a tropical storm on Friday, but more observation is required.



Satellite image of Western Pacific. (CWB image)



(Tropical Tidbits image)



NOAA satellite image of typhoon. (NOAA GIF)



NOAA satellite image of typhoon. (NOAA GIF)