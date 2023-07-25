Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27

Doksuri could bring heavy rainfall to eastern Taiwan, Hengchun Peninsula

  2000
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/25 10:58
NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Doksuri. (NOAA GIF)

NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Doksuri. (NOAA GIF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts Typhoon Doksuri will begin to bring rain to Taiwan on Wednesday (July 26) and come closest on Thursday (July 27), when wind and rain will be the most intense, particularly in east Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and mountainous areas of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County.

The CWB at 8:40 p.m. on Monday (July 24) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Doksuri. Doksuri's eye is located about 610 km southeast of Eluanbi and is heading north-northwest at 17 kph and is packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts up to 208 kph, according to the CWB.

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
(CWB image)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said CWB modeling shows Doksuri passing through the Bashi Channel before crossing the Taiwan Strait and making landfall in China's Fujian Province. Wu said Doksuri's cone of uncertainty overlaps with southwest Taiwan.

Wu said people should beware of strong winds and heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday afternoon (July 28). He forecast eastern Taiwan having the highest probability of "disaster-causing rainfall," while the Hengchen Peninsula could also experience severe rainfall.

Wu said mountainous areas of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County could see heavy rainfall. He predicted central and southern Taiwan would see less heavy rain, but Penghu and Kinmen counties could experience more hazardous conditions.

He added certain weather conditions must be met before classes and work are suspended, such as a land typhoon warning. Wu said the decision is up to county and city governments.

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
(Facebook, Weather Express image)

From Saturday to Monday (July 29-31), Wu predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies across Taiwan. There will still be occasional showers and thunderstorms in some areas.

In addition, there will be another tropical disturbance brewing to the southeast of Taiwan and there is a possibility that it could develop into a tropical storm on Friday, but more observation is required.

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
Satellite image of Western Pacific. (CWB image)

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
(Tropical Tidbits image)

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
NOAA satellite image of typhoon. (NOAA GIF)

Typhoon Doksuri to come closest to Taiwan on July 27
NOAA satellite image of typhoon. (NOAA GIF)
Typhoon Doksuri
Doksuri
typhoon forecast
typhoon
Taiwan typhoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Tainan government promotes its high-quality avocados
Tainan government promotes its high-quality avocados
2023/07/24 17:49
Typhoon Doksuri might skirt south of Taiwan but could bring rain midweek
Typhoon Doksuri might skirt south of Taiwan but could bring rain midweek
2023/07/24 11:48
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
2023/07/23 20:56
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
2023/07/22 19:18
Doksuri could hamper efforts to recover 600 containers from sunken ship off south Taiwan
Doksuri could hamper efforts to recover 600 containers from sunken ship off south Taiwan
2023/07/22 13:08