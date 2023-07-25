Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

BenQ All-New W4000i 4LED 4K Projector Elevates Home Theatre Experience with Advanced HDR Visual Quality

By BenQ, Media OutReach
2023/07/25 10:00

The W4000i Offers World-Leading HDR-PRO Visual Quality, 100% DCI-P3 Authentic Color and Android TV with Netflix; tailored for audio-visual and home theatre enthusiasts

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 July 2023 - BenQ, the leading DLP 4K projector brand, today introduced its latest offering for audio-visual enthusiasts – the all-new 4LED 4K home projector W4000i, which provides an enhanced and immersive home theatre experience with unrivalled picture quality as directors envision in any room.

BenQ All-New W4000i 4LED 4K Projector Elevates Home Theatre Experience with Advanced HDR Visual Quality

The W4000i incorporates BenQ's pioneering HDR-PRO projector-optimized high dynamic range techniques, including Local Contrast Enhancement to reveal fine details in bright or dark scenes. It also delivers consistently balanced brightness well-suited for various environments, from dedicated AV rooms to daytime living rooms. Furthermore, the W4000i offers professional-standard color gamut performance, meeting the standards of future-generation BT. 2020. In addition, the W4000i features LED light source provides long lasting life span and color accuracy.

Recreating Genuine Cinema Experiences at Home

Home theatres have become more popular as consumers demand high-quality video and immersive viewing experiences in recent years, with the new wave of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime becoming widely available. On a global level, video accounts for 65% of all Internet traffic, with a large proportion attributed to streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube.

"BenQ is delighted to meet the needs of those looking to recreate an immersive cinematic experience at home with the new W4000i," said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific. "The W4000i delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience through the true 4K resolution combining our cutting-edge HDR-PRO and CinematicColor Technology, presenting images as directors envisioned. The certified Android TV comes with native Netflix and 5000+ other apps, redefining home entertainment for audiences."

Meticulous Details from Bright to Dark Scenes with BenQ HDR-PRO

BenQ-proprietary HDR-PRO technology takes home theatre experiences to the next level by imbuing HDR10+ / HDR10 / HLG content with magnificent depth, revealing previously hidden cinematic details in bright and dark scenes.

The W4000i is equipped with HDR-PRO technology that enhances the projectors' overall dynamic range with industry-leading Local Contrast Enhancement and optimal HDR Tone Mapping, enabling perfect details in shadows and highlights for better stereo perception. The Local Contrast Enhancement is a cutting-edge algorithm that divides each scene into 1000+ zones and optimizes each zone's gamma independently. It also preserves fine details in bright regions as well as shadowy areas of the screen, which sets BenQ's home projectors apart from the competition.

CinematicColor Presents Authentic Colors as Directors Envision for Optimal Home Theatre Experiences

The W4000i provides true 4K HDR image quality with CinematicColor technology. It conforms precisely to the 100% Rec.709 HDTV colour space, the wider 100% DCI-P3 digital filmmaking colour spectrum, and even the super-wide BT.2020 ideal-color future standard. Harnessing a LED light source, the W4000i produces ideally balanced brightness and color performance in different rooms of the house. In addition, the W4000i comes with CinematicColor Factory Calibration Report to ensure out-of-box colour accuracy.

Google-Certified Android TV with Netflix and Installation Flexibility Brings Home Entertainment to the Next Level

The W4000i 4K home cinema projector is equipped with a Google-certified Android TV and a preloaded Netflix app for endless streaming and movie enjoyment, augmented by comprehensive AV connectivity, wireless capabilities, and integrated immersive audio systems to complete your home theatre experience.

The W4000i also features a 4LED light source, 3200 ANSI-lumen high brightness and the flexibility of projecting 1.3X big zoom on a 100" screen from just 2.5m, 2D lens shift (Vertical 0%-60%; Horizontal ±15%) and 2D keystone, which can fit in any rooms.

The BenQ W4000i is available for purchase at S$4,499 on Shopee and Lazada from 25 July 2023 onwards.

To learn more about BenQ W4000i 4K home cinema projector, please visit BenQ's Official Page.

Technical Specifications

Model
W4000i
Display
Product Colour
Black
Projection System
DLP ‎
Native Resolution
4K UHD

(3840 x 2160) Resolution
Brightness

(ANSI Lumens)
3200 ANSI Lumens
Contrast Ratio (FOFO)
2,000,000:1

(w/ Dynamic Black)
Display Color
30 Bits (1.07 Billion Colors)
Color Gamut
100% DCI-P3 (WCG On)
Light Source
4LED
Lens
F/# 1.8 - 2.25 mm,

f 17.02 (Wide)~22.21(Tele)
Aspect Ratio
Native 16:9

(4 Selectable Aspect

Ratios)
Optical
Throw Ratio
1.15 ~ 1.50 (100" @ 2.5m)
Image Size

(Clear Focus/Maximum)
60" ~ 200" / 300"
Zoom Ratio
1.3x
Lens Shift
Vertical 0%-60%(@ H 0%)

Horizontal ±15% Max.

(@ V 20.9%)
Keystone
2D, Auto Vertical &

Manual Horizontal± 30°
Resolution Support
VGA (640 x 480) to 4K

UHD (3840 x 2160)
HDTV Compatibility
720p 50/60Hz,

1080i 50/60Hz,

1080p 24/25/30/50/60/120/240Hz, 2160p 24/25/30/60Hz
Dimensions (W x H x D)
420.5 X 135 X 312 mm
Weight
6.6 kg

14.55 lbs
I/O
Built-in Speaker
5W x 2 (treVolo Chamber Speaker)
Audible Noise

(Normal/Economic Mode)
32/28 dBA
Horizontal Frequency
15K-135KHz
Vertical Scan Rate
23-240Hz
HDMI-1

(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2)
Yes
HDMI-2

(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2,

ARC/eARC)
Yes
HDMI-3

(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2)
No
USB 2.0 Type-A Port
- Media Reader/Scalar Firmware Upgrade

- 5V/2.5A
USB 2.0 Type Mini B
No
Audio Out (Mini Jack)
Yes
Audio Out (S/PDIF)
Yes
RS232 In

(D-sub 9-Pin, Male)
Yes
RJ-45 LAN (10/100M)
Yes
DC 12V Trigger

(3.5mm Jack)
Yes
Kensington Anti-Theft

Lock Slot
Yes
Other Accessories
- IR Receiver (Front+Top)

- HDMI Mini Male Cable

(HDCP2.2)

- USB Micro-B Male Cable

(5V/1.5A Power Supply)
Android TV Dongle
SoC
AM S905Y4 Quad-Core A35
GPU
Mali-G31 MP2
DDR RAM
2GB
ROM eMMC
16G
Wi-Fi Module
- Wi-Fi 6

(2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

- Bluetooth 5.0
Mini HDMI Out
X1
Micro USB
X1
Dolby Audio
Dolby Digital,

Dolby Digital Plus
HDR Support
HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
Operation Temperature
0C ~ 40C
Pre-loaded App
Netflix
Wireless Projection
Chromecast/Airplay

Hashtag: #BenQ #W4000i #Projector #HomeTheatre

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life", BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realise this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier, and enhance learning. Such means include a delightfully broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, digital cameras and camcorders, mobile computing devices, and lighting solutions. Because it matters.

BenQ All-New W4000i 4LED 4K Projector Elevates Home Theatre Experience with Advanced HDR Visual Quality