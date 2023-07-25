BenQ All-New W4000i 4LED 4K Projector Elevates Home Theatre Experience with Advanced HDR Visual Quality

The W4000i Offers World-Leading HDR-PRO Visual Quality, 100% DCI-P3 Authentic Color and Android TV with Netflix; tailored for audio-visual and home theatre enthusiasts

Model

W4000i

Display

Product Colour

Black

Projection System

DLP ‎

Native Resolution

4K UHD



(3840 x 2160) Resolution

Brightness



(ANSI Lumens)

3200 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio (FOFO)

2,000,000:1



(w/ Dynamic Black)

Display Color

30 Bits (1.07 Billion Colors)

Color Gamut

100% DCI-P3 (WCG On)

Light Source

4LED

Lens

F/# 1.8 - 2.25 mm,



f 17.02 (Wide)~22.21(Tele)

Aspect Ratio

Native 16:9



(4 Selectable Aspect



Ratios)

Optical

Throw Ratio

1.15 ~ 1.50 (100" @ 2.5m)

Image Size



(Clear Focus/Maximum)

60" ~ 200" / 300"

Zoom Ratio

1.3x

Lens Shift

Vertical 0%-60%(@ H 0%)



Horizontal ±15% Max.



(@ V 20.9%)

Keystone

2D, Auto Vertical &



Manual Horizontal± 30°

Resolution Support

VGA (640 x 480) to 4K



UHD (3840 x 2160)

HDTV Compatibility

720p 50/60Hz,



1080i 50/60Hz,



1080p 24/25/30/50/60/120/240Hz, 2160p 24/25/30/60Hz

Dimensions (W x H x D)

420.5 X 135 X 312 mm

Weight

6.6 kg



14.55 lbs

I/O

Built-in Speaker

5W x 2 (treVolo Chamber Speaker)

Audible Noise



(Normal/Economic Mode)

32/28 dBA

Horizontal Frequency

15K-135KHz

Vertical Scan Rate

23-240Hz

HDMI-1



(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2)

Yes

HDMI-2



(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2,



ARC/eARC)

Yes

HDMI-3



(HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2)

No

USB 2.0 Type-A Port

- Media Reader/Scalar Firmware Upgrade



- 5V/2.5A

USB 2.0 Type Mini B

No

Audio Out (Mini Jack)

Yes

Audio Out (S/PDIF)

Yes

RS232 In



(D-sub 9-Pin, Male)

Yes

RJ-45 LAN (10/100M)

Yes

DC 12V Trigger



(3.5mm Jack)

Yes

Kensington Anti-Theft



Lock Slot

Yes

Other Accessories

- IR Receiver (Front+Top)



- HDMI Mini Male Cable



(HDCP2.2)



- USB Micro-B Male Cable



(5V/1.5A Power Supply)

Android TV Dongle

SoC

AM S905Y4 Quad-Core A35

GPU

Mali-G31 MP2

DDR RAM

2GB

ROM eMMC

16G

Wi-Fi Module

- Wi-Fi 6



(2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)



- Bluetooth 5.0

Mini HDMI Out

X1

Micro USB

X1

Dolby Audio

Dolby Digital,



Dolby Digital Plus

HDR Support

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Operation Temperature

0C ~ 40C

Pre-loaded App

Netflix

Wireless Projection

Chromecast/Airplay



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 July 2023 - BenQ, the leading DLP 4K projector brand, today introduced its latest offering for audio-visual enthusiasts – the all-new 4LED 4K home projector W4000i, which provides an enhanced and immersive home theatre experience with unrivalled picture quality as directors envision in any room.The W4000i incorporates BenQ's pioneering HDR-PRO projector-optimized high dynamic range techniques, including Local Contrast Enhancement to reveal fine details in bright or dark scenes. It also delivers consistently balanced brightness well-suited for various environments, from dedicated AV rooms to daytime living rooms. Furthermore, the W4000i offers professional-standard color gamut performance, meeting the standards of future-generation BT. 2020. In addition, the W4000i features LED light source provides long lasting life span and color accuracy.Home theatres have become more popular as consumers demand high-quality video and immersive viewing experiences in recent years, with the new wave of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime becoming widely available. On a global level, video accounts for 65% of all Internet traffic, with a large proportion attributed to streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube."BenQ is delighted to meet the needs of those looking to recreate an immersive cinematic experience at home with the new W4000i," said Jeffrey Liang, President of BenQ Asia Pacific. "The W4000i delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience through the true 4K resolution combining our cutting-edge HDR-PRO and CinematicColor Technology, presenting images as directors envisioned. The certified Android TV comes with native Netflix and 5000+ other apps, redefining home entertainment for audiences."BenQ-proprietary HDR-PRO technology takes home theatre experiences to the next level by imbuing HDR10+ / HDR10 / HLG content with magnificent depth, revealing previously hidden cinematic details in bright and dark scenes.The W4000i is equipped with HDR-PRO technology that enhances the projectors' overall dynamic range with industry-leading Local Contrast Enhancement and optimal HDR Tone Mapping, enabling perfect details in shadows and highlights for better stereo perception. The Local Contrast Enhancement is a cutting-edge algorithm that divides each scene into 1000+ zones and optimizes each zone's gamma independently. It also preserves fine details in bright regions as well as shadowy areas of the screen, which sets BenQ's home projectors apart from the competition.The W4000i provides true 4K HDR image quality with CinematicColor technology. It conforms precisely to the 100% Rec.709 HDTV colour space, the wider 100% DCI-P3 digital filmmaking colour spectrum, and even the super-wide BT.2020 ideal-color future standard. Harnessing a LED light source, the W4000i produces ideally balanced brightness and color performance in different rooms of the house. In addition, the W4000i comes with CinematicColor Factory Calibration Report to ensure out-of-box colour accuracy.The W4000i 4K home cinema projector is equipped with a Google-certified Android TV and a preloaded Netflix app for endless streaming and movie enjoyment, augmented by comprehensive AV connectivity, wireless capabilities, and integrated immersive audio systems to complete your home theatre experience.The W4000i also features a 4LED light source, 3200 ANSI-lumen high brightness and the flexibility of projecting 1.3X big zoom on a 100" screen from just 2.5m, 2D lens shift (Vertical 0%-60%; Horizontal ±15%) and 2D keystone, which can fit in any rooms.The BenQ W4000i is available for purchase at S$4,499 on Shopee and Lazada from 25 July 2023 onwards.To learn more about BenQ W4000i 4K home cinema projector, please visit BenQ's Official Page Hashtag: #BenQ #W4000i #Projector #HomeTheatre

