Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Doksuri

Typhoon packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph, gusts of up to 208 kph

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/25 09:35
Sea typhoon warning issued for Doksuri. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) at 8:40 p.m. on Monday (July 24) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Doksuri, the fifth tropical storm of the year.

The typhoon's radius has expanded to 280 km. According to the CWB, Doksuri's eye is located about 610 km southeast of Eluanbi and is heading north-northwest at 17 kph. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts up to 208 kph.

The CWB said Doksuri has increased in intensity and the diameter of the storm has increased substantially. The area of the sea warning currently includes the Bashi Channel and the Dongsha Islands.

Vessels navigating and operating in the Bashi Strait and near the Dongsha Islands are advised to exercise extreme caution.
