Field Activity Management Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | SAP (Germany), Fielda (US)

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Field Activity Management : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Field Activity Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Field Activity Management is the skill of overseeing and reacting to all of a company’s moving pieces that operate outside of its headquarters. Previously, a business unit that worked in this fashion had to classify itself as either a Sales Force or a Field Service Organization. The increased adoption of cloud-based deployment and rising penetration of smartphones has led the adoption of Field Activity Management across the forecast period.

The increased adoption of cloud-based deployment with growing collaboration among companies. For Instance: Anand Priya Singh, Cyber Media Research (CMR) Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, smartphone shipments increased by 11% year on year, from 150 million in 2020 to 167-168 million in 2021predicted that smartphone shipments will hover around 187-190 million in 2022, with 5G device shipments increasing by 129% year-on-year from 28 million in 2021 to about 64 million in 2022. Ansys announces strategic collaboration with AWS to transform cloud-based engineering simulations.

Also, with the increasing need to make informed decision and rising adoption of field activity management, the adoption & demand for Field Activity Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, tracking the workforce in real-time and resistance from field workers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Field Activity Management market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demand for securing and protecting critical data. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the increasing usage of tablets and smartphones would create lucrative growth prospects for the Field Activity Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Repsly (US)

ESRI (US),

SAP (Germany),

Fielda (US),

Fulcrum (US),

ProntoForms (Canada),

OnSource (US),

SafetyCulture (Australia),

Field Safe Solutions (Canada),

GoCanvas (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Vertical:

Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Real- Estate

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Government

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

