Smart Card Materials Market News Reviews The Ultimate Trends Top Businesses | Teijin Ltd., LG Chemicals

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled " Smart Card Materials: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031," offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market.

Global Smart Card Materials Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. A smart card is a physical electronic authorization device that is primarily used to control access to a resource. Smart card materials are chemical material that is utilized for the production of a smart card that enables manufacturers to embed and print information over it. These materials include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene terephthalate-glycol (PETG), and many others.

Factors such as rising inclination toward cashless payments, growing need for reliable and secure payment transactions, coupled with the increasing usage of these materials in universal integrated circuit cards (UICC) in mobile phones and subscriber identity modules (SIM) are driving the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, nearly USD 243.6 billion in non-cash transactions were carried out across Asia-Pacific comparatively higher than other regions. Also, it is estimated the figure constantly exceeds double the value of such transactions and reach around USD 493.2 billion by 2023.

Thereby, the rising inclination towards non-cash transactions is fueling the demand for smart cards, which is augmenting the market growth across the world. However, volatility in the material prices and fraudulent activities, and security concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising applications of these cards in the telecommunication industry and growing initiatives for digitalization are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Card Materials Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of digital services and availability of well-established smart card usage systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for smart cards in end-use industries, and the growth of various emerging economies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Card Materials Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

SK Chemicals

PetroChina Company Limited

Solvay S.A.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

3A Composites GmbH

Teijin Ltd.

LG Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Group

BASF SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Card Type:

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Multi-Component Cards

By Type of Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG)

Others

By Application:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail

Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

