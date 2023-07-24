IoT Identity Access Management Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | Thales, IBM Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ IoT Identity Access Management : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. IoT Identity access management (IAM) is also known as identity management. It is a body of technologies and policies to enable appropriate access to technology resources for the right users and manage the identities of IoT devices. The rising frequency of cybersecurity breaches and cyberattacks, the growing integration of IAM with IoT Devices, and the rising imposition of regulatory policies for cyber security are the chief factors driving the global market growth. For instance, as per Statista, in 2019, around 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices were accounted, and it is projected to progressively grow and reach around 29.4 billion devices by 2030.

Thereby, the surging adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is positively influencing market growth across the globe. However, rising cost and budget concerns of IoT IAM solutions and lack of security, expertise, and awareness hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising popularity of the BYOD trend and increasing penetration of biometric technologies through smartphones, laptops, and tablets are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of BYOD in organizations and increasing adoption of IoT IAM based solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising proliferation of internet, as well as the increasing number of cyber-attacks and security breaches, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AWS

Thales

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom

Open Text

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Google

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Security Type:

Network security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-User:

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

