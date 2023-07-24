SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 July 2023 - Discover great deals and shop from a wide variety of products, including the latest gadgets, fashionable accessories and household items, all on Shopee Live!





Join the fun with live demonstrations and interact with sellers in real-time. Make informed purchases based on valuable reviews and recommendations from experienced hosts and affiliates.



In addition, save 30% on Shopee Live purchases daily between 8.00pm and 11.00pm. Simply tune in to the livestream sessions on the Shopee app to redeem the daily vouchers. Stack eligible Seller and Free Shipping vouchers when making purchases on Shopee Live to enjoy bigger savings!



Shopee Live highlights this month:



Daily Durian Deals features top durian sellers such as Durian Plantation, Huatyuann and SLH Fresh Fruits, as well as their freshest picks this durian season. Purchase durians at discounted prices with stackable vouchers and receive coin rewards.



features top durian sellers such as Durian Plantation, Huatyuann and SLH Fresh Fruits, as well as their freshest picks this durian season. Purchase durians at discounted prices with stackable vouchers and receive coin rewards. A virtual tour of the all-new Bird Paradise will take place on 28 July between 12.00 noon and 1.30pm on Shopee Live. Be enchanted by diverse avian species while touring the aviaries virtually, and purchase Bird Paradise merchandise during the livestream.

, said, “The Shopee Live experience combines shopping with entertainment for users. Besides exclusive deals, Shopee Live connects customers with their favourite brands in engaging ways through real-time interactions and allows users to make live purchases from brands and sellers conveniently. Buyers shared with us that product features aired on Shopee Live were key to influencing their purchase decisions on Shopee. We are now making the Shopee Live experience more rewarding than before with our daily 30% off vouchers for purchases made over livestreams.”Businesses venturing into livestreaming for the first time can draw on the resources Shopee offers to enhance the quality and creativity of their livestream content. In addition to the technical support and integrated marketing features available on Shopee Live, Shopee offers coins and voucher incentives to businesses to help them kick-start their livestream journeys on the platform. These incentives boost traffic and sales on livestreams. Shopee also conducts webinars to educate sellers on optimising their livestream performance., said, "We joined Shopee Live in May this year. The platform support is excellent. Shopee provided training and helped us to get a hang of Shopee Live quickly. Since then, we have been able to grow our business through connecting regularly with buyers across Singapore on Shopee Live."Tune in to livestreams on Shopee from the ‘Shopee Live’ icon on the Shopee app homepage!Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeLive #ecommerce

