Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Blast at Keelung ammunition depot injures 9

Soldiers were transporting 120-mm mortar shells when explosion occurred, 2 of them face life-threatening injuries

  2198
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/24 20:39
Explosion injures 9 at ammo depot in Keelung. (CNA photo)

Explosion injures 9 at ammo depot in Keelung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An ammunition depot exploded at Keelung’s Hsiang Feng military base on Monday afternoon (July 24), injuring nine people, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The blast occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Monday as officers and soldiers were transporting 120-millimeter mortar shells at the Third Branch of the 6th Army Command ammunition depot, located within Keelung's inner harbor. The reason for the explosion is still unknown, per UDN.

Ambulance personnel worked around unexploded shells, treading carefully as they attended to two severely injured soldiers. A staff sergeant surnamed Hung (洪) had his right leg and left arm severely damaged, and although he had no vital signs upon arrival at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, he was successfully revived, per CNA.

Another injured soldier, a sergeant surnamed Yin (尹), had his face blackened by the blast, with third-degree burns on his arms and face and a badly damaged left arm. He was first taken to Keelung's Tri-Service General Hospital, before being intubated and transferred to a hospital in Taipei's Neihu District.

The other soldiers transported to local hospitals were treated for abrasions, dizziness, and hearing issues, such as a ringing sensation. With the Han Kuang military exercises (漢光演習) this week, some suspect the accident involving a mortar shell to be related, though the MOD did not comment on any correlation.
Ministry of National Defence
Keelung
Keelung’s  Hsiang Feng military base
Han Kuang
Han Kuang military excercises

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
Tropical Storm Doksuri threatens to disrupt Taiwan’s Han Kuang military drills
2023/07/22 19:18
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport
2023/07/12 14:08
Taiwan military prepares for annual Han Kuang drills
Taiwan military prepares for annual Han Kuang drills
2023/07/11 15:32
Canada will continue deploying military ships to Indo-Pacific
Canada will continue deploying military ships to Indo-Pacific
2023/06/30 16:50
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts drill ahead of Han Kuang 39 exercise
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts drill ahead of Han Kuang 39 exercise
2023/06/29 10:42