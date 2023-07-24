Taiwanese film icon Edward Yang's biggest retrospective exhibition takes place in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The retrospective exhibition of Taiwanese internationally renowned filmmaker Edward Yang (楊德昌) showcases the making of his signature films and letters to loved ones.

The exhibition, titled "A One and A Two: Edward Yang Retrospective," is organized by Yang's widow, pianist Peng Kai-li (彭鎧立), and is the most comprehensive retrospective to date for the filmmaker. It is taking place simultaneously at the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute and the Taipei Fine Arts Museum until Oct. 22.

Yang was an icon in Taiwan's film industry. He won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Director for his 2000 drama "Yi Yi," starring Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) and Japanese comedian Issey Ogata.

After graduating from the University of Florida with a master's degree in electrical engineering, Yang began to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a filmmaker while working in Seattle. He married Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin (蔡琴) in 1985 and divorced ten years later before marrying Peng.

Yang passed away in 2007 at the age of 59.



Peng Kai-li organized Edward Yang's recap. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

At the opening press event on Friday (July 21), Peng said that Yang was very special and that she had never met someone so pure and brave. "He had a young heart and never grew old. The way he viewed the world resembled a teenager's view, but deep," she said.

Peng said that when they screened Yang's film "A Confucian Confusion" in Italy, young people could not stop laughing, even though the work featured classical Chinese literature. "His works are still very powerful due to his sincerity," she added.

In the exhibition's seven areas, over 10,000 centerpieces, including letters, videos, and scripts, are on display. As Yang's films explored urbanization, mental problems, and social issues, Peng added, "The problems that Yang addressed are still happening every day, but with his love for the world and life, he continued to hope for a better world and aimed to influence young people with art."