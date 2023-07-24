Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Tainan government promotes its high-quality avocados

Tainan’s Danei District is Taiwan's largest avocado producer, crop comes after local mango harvest

  764
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/24 17:49
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che promoting local avocados. (Tainan City Govt. photo)

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che promoting local avocados. (Tainan City Govt. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government held an agricultural promotional activity on Sunday (July 23), promoting high-quality avocados from Danei District.

Tainan is Taiwan’s largest avocado producer, accounting for 36% of domestic avocado orchards. About 653 hectares of farmland in Danei District are dedicated to avocados, with an annual output of 9,419 metric tons.

The area also produces Irwin mangoes, which recently completed their annual harvest. It was believed a drought earlier this year would affect both crops, but the impact has been limited, and this year's harvest has been on par so far with previous years, per PTS.

"Some places lacked water, such as hilly areas where the water supply was unstable. This definitely affected production, but in the orchards with abundant water, the yield was actually very good," said local avocado farmer Chen Chung-cheng (陳眾正).

"When we went to Hsinchu yesterday, we learned many people were quite receptive to avocados, even as much as mangoes. Consequently, I think they can become even more popular as we will continue to list avocados as a key agricultural product for promotion next year," said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

Danei District Office said avocado trees have shallow roots, and despite afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas this year, the damage to the avocado crop has been relatively minimal. However, with a typhoon expected to hit Taiwan in a few days, farmers are urged to take protective measures to reduce the impact on their crops.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-Che (黃偉哲)
Danei District
Taiwan avocado
Irwin mango
drought
typhoon

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Doksuri might skirt south of Taiwan but could bring rain midweek
Typhoon Doksuri might skirt south of Taiwan but could bring rain midweek
2023/07/24 11:48
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
2023/07/23 20:56
Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan
Tropical Storm Doksuri on path to hit Taiwan
2023/07/22 11:59
Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan
Tropical Storm Doksuri forms, forecast to edge closer to Taiwan
2023/07/21 11:20
Tropical depression Doksuri's impact on Taiwan uncertain
Tropical depression Doksuri's impact on Taiwan uncertain
2023/07/20 09:59