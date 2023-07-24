Miss Universe continues to broaden its unique "pageant-platform-product" ecosystem with the launch of Miss Universe Skincare catering to diverse consumers worldwide

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 24 July 2023 - The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) introduces Miss Universe Skincare, catering to the diverse and multicultural skincare needs of people from around the world. Born from the powerful mantra of "Every Moment, Beautifully Confident," Miss Universe Skincare embraces the mission of the Miss Universe brand to uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves.



Founders of Miss Universe Skincare and R'Bonney Gabriel

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group PCL said, "MUO's mission is to elevate the human spirit, encouraging people worldwide to live their best lives. Driven by our unique pageant-platform-product strategy, MUO is now evolving into a platform that impresses people worldwide with inspirational stories. Now, supported by JKN Global Group's extensive distribution network, the MUO platform has finally produced a range of premium products for the Miss Universe brand, with the goal of becoming part of worldwide consumers' everyday life."



"For an impressive 72 years, Miss Universe has been an unwavering champion of beauty. It is our privilege and pride to collaborate with two key partners who shares our vision of celebrating diverse women around the world – Olivia Quido, a famous beauty expert with over 20 years of experience in skincare; and Raul Rocha, a prominent veteran entrepreneur with diverse business portfolios, to create Miss Universe Skincare that is blessed with all ingredients to live up with Miss Universe brand's true and original spirit," added Anne.



Olivia Quido, CEO and Founder of O Skin Med Spa and O Skincare, said, "I'm thrilled to work with Miss Universe to introduce a collection of high-performance skincare products, containing the most sought-after ingredients from all around the world. We draw inspiration from the seven best natural ingredients from the seven continents, known as MU7C+ (Miss Universe Seven Continents Plus), coupled with a series of advanced ingredients that cater to different skin needs. Our ultimate goal is to bring a universal skincare solution to everyone who is looking to have younger, glowing, radiant skin, and this product line will be ideal for users of all ages and lifestyles."



Born from meticulous research, every product in the Miss Universe Skincare line addresses the diverse skincare needs of global consumers. Enhanced with cutting-edge MU7C+ technology and carefully selected, premium-grade ingredients, Miss Universe Skincare products benefit users of all ages, providing universal solutions to issues like hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and acne.



Raul Rocha, Board President & Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Holding Group, and partner of Miss Universe Skincare & Spa, said, "The Miss Universe brand is one of the most competitive and famous names in the beauty industry worldwide. There is no skincare product in the world other than Miss Universe Skincare that can bring two important factors - a high-quality product line-up and worldwide name recognition - like the Miss Universe brand."



Miss Universe Skincare will become the official skincare brand of the Miss Universe pageant, and all contestants will be brand advocates with exclusive access to the entire Miss Universe Skincare line, as well as rejuvenating facial and skin treatments at Miss Universe Skincare & Spa, which is set to open in Miami, USA, this year.



Miss Universe Skincare is a complete array of high-performance, results-driven skincare products, expertly designed to unlock the inner beauty and confidence within each individual. Each of the products will be enhanced with the MU7C+, Cosmetic Drone Technology, and Functional Peptides that are targeted for each specific application. The Miss Universe Skincare collection consists of 9 products: Fresh Face Milky Cleanser, Bright Lights Toner, Dewlight Glow Daily Moisturizer, Golden Glow Face Serum, In the Spotlight Sunscreen, Satin & Silk Micro Exfoliant Powder, Diamond Glow Mask, Light Up Eye Cream, and Dream Big Night Cream.



The following MU7C+ ingredients used in Miss Universe Skincare products are sustainably sourced from the seven continents of the world:



Asian Tea Olive (Southeast Asia) – multipotent infusion to help reverse senescent changes targeting millennials and young consumers.

Baobab Extract (Africa) – firming and moisturizing; the oldest tree is in Namibia, known to be about 1,275 years old and called the "Tree of Life."

AFA (North America) – moisturizer and skin repair actives from Aphanizomenon-flos-aquae (AFA), known as the pristine Klamath Lake blue-green algae in the Pacific Northwest.

Acai Fruit Extract (South America)– super fruit extract rich in Omega 3,6, and 9; antioxidant and moisturizer.

Lichen Extract (Antarctica) – anti-inflammatory properties rich in Usnic Acid.

Snow Algae (Europe) – extracted from red snow algae from the Swiss Alps, which has been found to slow down the skin aging process.

Eucalyptus Extract (Australia) – promotes relaxation and skin conditioning.

Miss Universe Skincare is MUO's second branded commercial line, shortly following the successful launch of M*U Beverage, which includes M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U functional beverages. The new skincare line will be officially unveiled at the 72MISS UNIVERSE competition in El Salvador in November 2023, after which the products will be available for purchase on https://missuniverseskincare.com Hashtag: #MissUniverse

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JKN Global Media Public Company Limited

MUO is owned by JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, a major media, content, and commerce holding company (Stock Exchange of Thailand: JKN).



JKN Global and its subsidiaries provide services and distribute copyrighted content sourced from around the globe, including TV shows, documentaries, and feature films. JKN's content has driven phenomenal ratings on various television stations, including their digital TV channel JKN18. The company also has several goods and product lines. JKN stands for Jakapong Network, derived from the name of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip. As JKN Global Group increases their footprint as a major provider of news and entertainment content in Southeast Asia, they are proud to own the Miss Universe Organization and to help empower the next generation of women leaders.



About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) exists to advocate for a future forged by women and good for all. It is a global community that supports women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. Their programs provide an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts for 10,000 women who participate annually. The delegates and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities; they develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com.

