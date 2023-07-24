Taiwan’s Foxconn teaming up with ADI on car cockpits, battery management system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese contract electronics maker Foxconn and U.S. semiconductor developer Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) signed a memorandum of understanding to develop digital car cockpits and a battery management system (BMS).

Foxconn CEO and Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) and ADI CEO and Chair Vincent Roche signed the deal on July 20, according to Foxconn. The two companies will look to use ADI’s hardware and software solutions and Foxconn’s electronic design, system-level integration capabilities, and manufacturing expertise to create more user-friendly automotive cockpits.

ADI’s portfolio for automotive electrification, ADI RechargeTM, includes solutions for BMS, electric powertrain, and power management to allow for more efficient and longer-range electric vehicles (EVs). Vehicle cabin applications such as infotainment, smart cockpits, and autonomous driving can leverage ADI A2BTM, Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link video links, and SHARC DSP.

Using ADI’s system-level solutions, technology platforms, and engineering support, Foxconn is looking to provide automotive segment customers products that take advantage of vertically-integrated R&D resources and speed up time to market.

“ADI is delighted to work together with Foxconn to create a smarter mobility ecosystem and accelerate the breakthrough innovations the industry needs,” said Roche.

“We are looking forward to working with ADI to leverage its high-performance automotive electronics technology, enabling our clients to overcome obstacles and seize emerging possibilities,” said Liu.

Foxconn has been eager to diversify its manufacturing away from Apple’s iPhones into areas such as EVs, digital health, and robotics. It was one of several parties to invest in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stacking robots for convenience stores near the beginning of July.