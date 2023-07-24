Taiwan teacher sues politicians who falsely accused her in preschool drugging scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A preschool teacher exonerated of charges associated with “feeding drugs” to students appeared at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Monday (July 24) to launch a lawsuit against politicians who she said slandered her.

Kuomingtang (KMT) Legislator Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) accompanied the kindergarten teacher, surnamed Ho (何), to file a defamation lawsuit against Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) New Taipei City Councilor Tai Wei-shan (戴瑋姍), DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭), Taiwan Children's Rights Association Chair Angela Wang (王薇君), and Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Chao Ming-wei (招名威), per CTS.

In May, teachers at a private preschool in New Taipei City's Banqiao District were accused by parents of administering sedatives to students. On July 12, after an investigation by the New Taipei City Government, prosecutors said drug tests found no evidence of harmful substances in the students.

During the investigation, opposition politicians claimed the DPP stirred up unfounded rumors in order to manipulate public opinion. The DPP countered that the KMT and New Taipei city administration were responsible for the loss of public trust and they should be the ones to apologize.

Ho said the people being sued are politicians, experts, or scholars who took advantage of the scandal to falsely accuse teachers via press conferences, TV news appearances, online discussion groups, and outdoor public protests. The teacher said these actions led to undue suffering and bullying, including abusive phone calls and angry confrontations by citizens, which greatly harmed the physical and mental well-being of the teachers accused.

A lawyer was appointed to collect materials and evidence against the above-mentioned public figures for the defamation suit. Ho also said that Claire Wang and Angela Wang divulged their surnames, English names, and the preschool class on their social media platforms, despite a warning not to by the New Taipei Education Department, therefore violating the Personal Information Protection Act.

Ho said she could not understand why these public figures had such malice toward innocent preschool teachers, and they should not be sacrificed when a public issue arises. Ho added that when a verdict of innocence was relayed, the individuals named in the lawsuit failed to apologize, adding insult to injury.