The breathtaking beauty of the Alps

The Alps stretch across eight European countries: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Italy and Slovenia. They're a popular ... The Alps stretch across eight European countries: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Italy and Slovenia. They're a popular holiday destination for hikers and mountain climbers during the summer months, and for skiers and snowboarders in winter. The Alps boast breathtaking peaks, crystal clear mountain lakes, lush meadows and beautiful towns.