Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest

By DAVID KEYTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/25 09:06
FILE - Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden attends a press conference in Paris, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Climate activist Greta Thunberg appears...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at Malmo district court on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month, ...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden leaves a court room after a hearing in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Climate activist Greta Thunberg...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden, right, walks before a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Climate activist Greta Th...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged w...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden, centre, enters a court before a hearing in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Climate activist Greta Thu...
Climate activists Greta Thunberg, right, and Irma Kjellstrom leave a court after a hearing in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg was found...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden leaves a court after a hearing in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg was found guilty for disobe...
Climate activists Greta Thunberg, centre right, Elvin Landaeus Csizmadia, centre, and Irma Kjellstrom, centre left, speak to media after a hearing in ...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24,...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg gestures during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. The pr...
A truck turns back as Greta Thunberg, center, and other activists block the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. The p...

MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by police.

Earlier on Monday, Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

“We cannot save the world by playing by the rules,” she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would “definitely not” back down.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor (about $240).

Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmö on June 19.

“If the court sees our actions of self-defense as a crime, that’s how it is,” said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest. She added that activists “have to be exactly where the harm is being done.”

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths' determination — Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal in the afternoon to stage to another roadblock and were eventually removed by police.