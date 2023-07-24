Mister Donut debuts spicy hotpot-flavored donut in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mister Donut teamed up with hot pot chain Chinhuajiao (青花驕) to offer seven types of savory donuts, ranging from spicy crullers to the signature "pon de ring."

To celebrate the new collaboration, a limited-time "Buy 6 get 3 free" deal is available from July 25–July 31, with other offers available through the WOＷ Prime app, per the Mister Donut website.

The spicy offerings include a donut topped with green chili and sesame beef. The same spicy flavoring is offered in the form of a beef patty, each priced at NT$65 (US$2).

There is also a spicy chicken donut and patty made with the same spicy filling. Both are served with a rich flavor of Sichuan chili and sesame sauce, with a hint of coriander, also priced at NT$65.

The collaboration between Mister Donut and Chunhuajiao gets creative in its interpretation of the popular "yin-yang" hotpot, with one side of the pon de ring flavored with Sichuan chili oil and the other coated with sweet cocoa sauce. The effect is both sweet and spicy, and a little numbing, with each donut priced at NT$55 (US$1.75).

Lastly, Mister Donut’s line of crullers includes a green chili-topped cruller with a vanilla filling.

Mister Donut's newest savories will be available until September 30. For more information, please visit the website.