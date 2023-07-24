New Taipei furniture factory fire injures 3 workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three workers were injured when a fire broke out at a furniture factory in New Taipei on Monday morning (July 24).

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, a fire broke out in a furniture factory on Section 2, Tailin Road in New Taipei City's Taishan District, reported TVBS. Thick smoke could be seen billowing across the city, and the entire factory was burned to the ground.

When firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire, the furniture factory's sheet metal structure was completely engulfed in flames. Vehicles attempted to pass through the road in front of the factory, causing congestion and prompting firefighters to direct traffic elsewhere.



(New-reporter.com images)

Although no one was trapped inside, three workers suffered injuries. One 30-year-old man suffered first-degree burns on 20% of his right hand and right foot, while another man in his 50s suffered first-degree burns on 18% of his hands.



(New-reporter.com image)

The third victim, a man in his 50s, suffered first-degree burns on 18% of his hands and 5% of his face. The first two individuals were rushed to Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital for medical treatment, while the third was sent to Taipei Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The New Taipei City Fire Department dispatched 81 vehicles with 194 firefighters. It took about 40 minutes to control the fire, which was extinguished at 11:01 a.m.



(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

It is estimated that 2,200 square meters inside the furniture factory were destroyed. In addition, the fire spread to a car detailing shop, burning about 660 square meters, and damaged about 380 square meters of another furniture factory.



(New-reporter.com photo)



(New-reporter.com image)