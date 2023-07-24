Alexa
South Taiwan city launches mango marketing campaign in Japan, South Korea

Tainan is largest producer of mangoes in Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/24 12:07
A Japanese student eats mangoes from Taiwan. (Tainan City Government photo)

A Japanese student eats mangoes from Taiwan. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan has launched a marketing campaign for its mangoes targeting young Japanese.

Grade one elementary school students in western Aomori Prefecture's Hirosaki city were filmed eating bowls of sliced mangoes during lunch as they expressed fondness for fruit. The mangoes were delivered as a present from Tainan, which also used mangoes to woo high school pupils in Gunma Prefecture’s Maebashi city.

Describing mangoes as “a summer ruby of Tainan,” Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said he hopes to bring youngsters closer to the city through the pulpy fruit.

In addition to using the fruit as a vehicle for city diplomacy, Tainan has also increased its profile in cities in Japan and South Korea with mango sales. Examples include the introduction of Tainan mangoes to the stores of Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, a seaside theme park, and a collaboration with the Lotte Hotels and Resorts to roll out mango-themed desserts.

Tainan produces half of Taiwan’s mangoes, mostly known for its Irwin variety, touted as having a strong sweet scent and popular worldwide. The city government oversaw the establishment of the country’s first mango processing plant in 2021, which assists in quality control for dried mango products and boosts overseas marketing appeal.

Japanese students eat mangoes from Tainan. (Tainan City Government photos)

A Japanese media report about students eating mangoes from Taiwan. (Tainan City Government photo)

A mango processing plant in Tainan. (Tainan City Government photo)
